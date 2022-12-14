Memories & Holiday Baking

There’s something about holiday baking in a new kitchen (we’ve moved… again) that has invited memories to cook alongside the treats. Good memories. Happy memories. Memories that traveled alongside less than happy ones of which we weren’t aware at the time.

But that’s another story for another day. Today, I’m grateful for good and all the joy those memories bring.

Because our new and old neighbors are so nice (okay, so maybe we don’t know them all, but regardless – people matter and inevitably have worth woven within), we decided to fill some adorable holiday plates with our favorite treats. What started with my grandmother’s sugar cookies (delicious!!), moved to adding brownies when the plate looked a bit sparse. But two treats needed to be three things (good things come in threes), so I made an oatmeal toffee with walnuts cookie to top off the plates.

So cute 🙂

I couldn’t help but notice that each of these recipes were from Two Neighbors, a cookie line my friend Lynn and I did oh so many years ago. Memories of making dozens upon dozens of these & other cookies to hand out at local shows where we sold them couldn’t help but fill my thoughts. And make me smile. We had so much fun putting together those recipes and selling mixes.

The blurb & testimonies – hilarious!

We made very little money, but shared so many laughs and so much happiness. The mixes even found a place on the shelves at Neiman Marcus in a few of there stores around the country.

Then — life.

Carpools increased as family-size grew (one year it seemed like our 5 kids at 4 different schools was a good idea … not). And we shelved our fun little business. But I kept a jar.

Which I brought to our new house, And smile when I see it and am reminded.

I didn’t know how nice those memories would be on center stage today. They’re always there and happy to be accessed. A good idea to remember when unsettling things might be taking more ground than they deserve.

I love the admonition from the Apostle Paul in Philippians to “think on these things”. To be aware of where our thoughts are dwelling. To proactively turn them to Truth, to loveliness, to goodness. It’s life-giving in the holidays and every day.

Thanks for walking the road with me!

Kay

Margaret’s Sugar Cookies

Combine:

1 cup salted butter (very slightly softened)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

ADD:

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon cream of tartar (key ingredient 🙂

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt.

Mix, but not overly mix. Spoon onto a cookie sheet. Top with a sprinkle of sugar. Bake in 400 degree pre-heated oven until bottoms are lightly brown. Enjoy! [note: they cook better if the batter is kept chilled until spooned out]

Two Neighbors Brownies

Melt

1 cup of salted butter and let cool slightly

Add:

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 ¾ cups flour

½ cup cocoa

½ tsp salt

1 cup chocolate chips

Mix, but not overly mix. Pour into greased 9×12 glass dish (or equivalent) and bake at 350 in pre-heated oven for 24 minutes or until set. Let cool and enjoy.

Two Neighbors Bit of Brickle

Cream together:

1 cup butter

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Add:

2 cups flower

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 cups oats

1 cup Heath Toffee

1 cup crushed walnuts

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven until golden brown. Enjoy!